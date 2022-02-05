Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.22

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.22 and traded as high as C$7.15. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$6.93, with a volume of 1,995,351 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC downgraded Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.22.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$263.35 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

