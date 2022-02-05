Bismuth Price Down 28% Over Last 7 Days (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.39 million and $750.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 28% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002350 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006243 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.