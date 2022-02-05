Biswap (BSW) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.18 Million

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Biswap has a market capitalization of $129.84 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Biswap has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Biswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001634 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00052187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.48 or 0.07254813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00056302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,503.92 or 0.99852407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006604 BTC.

About Biswap

Biswap’s total supply is 213,990,759 coins and its circulating supply is 191,187,923 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

