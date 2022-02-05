Bitball Treasure Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46,830.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $16.35 million and $46,830.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for about $36.34 or 0.00087628 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000619 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

