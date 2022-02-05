Bitcloud Achieves Market Cap of $96,035.43 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $96,035.43 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,581.63 or 0.99911118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00075847 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.53 or 0.00253568 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00166719 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00334750 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013818 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006903 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001339 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001539 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,458,521 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.