Bitcoin SV Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.84 billion and approximately $106.02 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $97.24 or 0.00233840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,585.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.25 or 0.00772502 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00024113 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,971,402 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.