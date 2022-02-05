BitCore Trading Down 9% Over Last Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 9% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $2.10 million and $141,766.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,480.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.91 or 0.07280330 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.34 or 0.00294944 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.25 or 0.00776871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012146 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00070954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.00400538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.62 or 0.00235345 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars.

