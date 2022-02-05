BitDAO (BIT) Price Up 5.6% This Week

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, BitDAO has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00003758 BTC on exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $915.32 million and $53.93 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00051580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.79 or 0.07205629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00053595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,444.67 or 0.99751285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00053084 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006433 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

