Bitradio (BRO) Market Cap Achieves $72,231.43

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $72,231.43 and approximately $55.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.93 or 0.00584582 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,863,593 coins and its circulating supply is 10,863,588 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.