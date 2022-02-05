BitSend (BSD) Trading Down 16.2% Over Last Week

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, BitSend has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $53,291.50 and approximately $4.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,075,315 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

