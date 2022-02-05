BlackHat Hits 24-Hour Volume of $348,001.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $847,704.37 and approximately $348,001.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00051413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.27 or 0.07206272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00053635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,136.23 or 1.00105256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00053256 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006449 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

