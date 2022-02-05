BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCAT. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,652,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,800,000 after acquiring an additional 855,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 305.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,806,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,518,000 after acquiring an additional 197,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 43,659 shares during the period.

BCAT stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

