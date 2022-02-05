BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE) shares were down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 163,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 222,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

