BlackRock Inc. Has $91.66 Million Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.51% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $91,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,664,000 after acquiring an additional 721,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,626,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after buying an additional 412,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 202,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,373,000 after buying an additional 38,909 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 277.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 337,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after buying an additional 247,864 shares during the period.

Shares of EAGG opened at $53.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $56.08.

