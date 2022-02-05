BlackRock Inc. Has $97.70 Million Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,818 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.57% of TriCo Bancshares worth $97,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 878.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,255 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 16.1% during the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 196,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 15.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBK opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $51.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

