BlackRock Inc. Has $98.51 Million Stock Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,180 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.46% of Pulmonx worth $98,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pulmonx by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 621,720 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Pulmonx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Pulmonx by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $279,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $324,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,659 shares of company stock worth $3,121,514. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $953.02 million, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 2.76. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

