BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,354 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.10% of First Busey worth $98,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 116,537 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 213,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,749 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after acquiring an additional 54,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. B. Riley increased their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $27.99 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.63%.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

