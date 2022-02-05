BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,412,045 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,860,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.13% of Shoe Carnival worth $92,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $886.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.44. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.