BlackRock Inc. Purchases 39,035 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,001,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,035 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.51% of Kura Oncology worth $93,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KURA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at $372,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 106,138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $841.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.51. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

