BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.24% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $92,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,373 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 44,374,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,033,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 828,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

CCO stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.45. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.