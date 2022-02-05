BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,875,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 439,384 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.15% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $96,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.68 million, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.91. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

