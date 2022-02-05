BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,053,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.31% of JinkoSolar worth $94,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,230,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 173,597 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after purchasing an additional 944,455 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JKS opened at $42.11 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

