BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.39% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MVT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 43,664 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

