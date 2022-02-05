Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,616,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 166,662 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $79,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 84,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,396 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 239.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

