Blank Wallet (BLANK) Hits Market Cap of $15.31 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00052119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.75 or 0.07244375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00054898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,434.28 or 0.99863696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00054446 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

