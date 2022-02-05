BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $780.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.05.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $622.96. 1,205,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,688. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,619 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.