BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $780.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.05.
NASDAQ:REGN traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $622.96. 1,205,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,688. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,619 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
