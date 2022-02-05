BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.10

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €57.10 ($64.16) and traded as high as €64.18 ($72.11). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €63.64 ($71.51), with a volume of 4,685,476 shares traded.

BNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €61.10 ($68.65) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($73.37) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €68.04 ($76.45).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

