Bondly Reaches One Day Volume of $1.15 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Bondly has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043179 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00111878 BTC.

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

