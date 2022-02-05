Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $69.87 million and $3.44 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.49 or 0.00256257 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006941 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001096 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,538,644 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.