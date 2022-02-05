Boson Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.93 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $68.81 million and $3.93 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002388 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.25 or 0.00251556 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00013730 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007099 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001194 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00015906 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,538,644 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

