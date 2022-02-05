BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 344.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 28.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 89.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.8% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 384,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,418,000 after buying an additional 28,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

