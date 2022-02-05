Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) by 103.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,150 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 2.61% of Bright Lights Acquisition worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 32.2% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 819,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 199,778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 55.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 684,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 244,999 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $906,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $9,680,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 40.0% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 147,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42,009 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLTS opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

