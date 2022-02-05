Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $57.80 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

