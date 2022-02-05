BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1,007.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 114,093 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $23.45 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

