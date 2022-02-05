BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.