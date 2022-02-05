BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440,830 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

NYSE:EDU opened at $1.47 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.