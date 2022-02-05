Brokerages Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Brokerages predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.25). Bill.com reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $61.39 on Friday, hitting $231.67. 9,630,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,447. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.71 and a beta of 2.41. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49.

In related news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total transaction of $3,410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 442,115 shares of company stock valued at $129,211,943. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

