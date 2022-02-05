Brokerages Anticipate Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce sales of $101.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.60 million and the highest is $102.90 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $85.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $368.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.80 million to $370.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $415.88 million, with estimates ranging from $393.50 million to $435.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $19.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,935,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

