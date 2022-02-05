Brokerages Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Announce -$0.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Cytokinetics posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($3.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $33.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,832 shares of company stock worth $6,093,644 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

