Brokerages Anticipate First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.39. First Hawaiian reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHB stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.77. 464,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $31.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.73%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

