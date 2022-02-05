Brokerages Anticipate Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to Post $0.74 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings. Fortive reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.93.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Fortive by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Fortive by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $63.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

