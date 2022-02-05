Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.87. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $9,791,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

