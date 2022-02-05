Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce sales of $53.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.20 million and the highest is $55.00 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $60.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $217.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $225.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $238.13 million, with estimates ranging from $233.00 million to $244.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $883.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,515,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

