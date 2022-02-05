Brokerages Anticipate Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to Announce $1.84 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will report earnings per share of $1.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.70. 183,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $160.91 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.