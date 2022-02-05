Brokerages Anticipate PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.94 Million

Equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post sales of $169.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.80 million. PetIQ reported sales of $164.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $905.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $898.70 million to $920.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $979.35 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $991.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on PETQ. Benchmark began coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

PETQ stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $569.34 million, a PE ratio of -42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73.

In other PetIQ news, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,315,000 after purchasing an additional 202,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PetIQ by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,287 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in PetIQ by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 327,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PetIQ by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after acquiring an additional 196,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in PetIQ by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,152,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after acquiring an additional 200,726 shares during the last quarter.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

