Brokerages Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.26. 670,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,921. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $42,014.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 14,592 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,484.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,985,782 shares of company stock worth $12,179,692 and sold 42,848 shares worth $129,655. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 1,035.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 211,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 192,975 shares during the period. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

