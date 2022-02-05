Brokerages Anticipate Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings. Smith & Wesson Brands posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 645,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $822.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 360,311 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,918,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

