Brokerages Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of TRTX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,770. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $14.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 218.19%.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

