Brokerages Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.23). Airgain reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIRG shares. Cowen cut Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,145. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. Airgain has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $95.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director James K. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 9,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Airgain by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 279,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

