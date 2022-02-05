Brokerages Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to announce sales of $5.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.69 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 139.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $20.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $20.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.91 billion to $22.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

CLF opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.